Ibrahim Sadiq makes injury comeback as AZ Alkmaar eliminate Galatasaray in Europa League

Ghanaian winger Ibrahim Sadiq made a comeback from injury to help AZ Alkmaar progress to the last 16 of the UEFA Europa League.

The Ghana youth international came on late in the game against Galatasaray as the Dutch outfit secured a 2-2 draw in Turkey, reaching the last 16 of the competition 6-3 on aggregate.

Sadiq has been out since December 20, spending 62 days on the sidelines following a series of niggling injuries.

The Right to Dream Academy graduate started the season on good form for AZ, scoring four goals and delivering three assists in seven matches before the setback.

Meanwhile, in a thrilling contest in Istanbul, Seiya Maikuma opened the scoring moments before half time to give the visitors the lead.

AZ doubled the advantage ten minutes after the break through Denso Kasius.

However, Victor Osimhen, the Nigerian striker of Galatasaray pulled one back a minute later before Rolland Salai levelled with 20 minutes remaining.

Sadiq was making his second appearance in the Europa League for AZ Alkmaar.