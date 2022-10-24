Ibrahim Sadiq: Swedish portal hails Ghanaian winger performance against Malmo FF 

Ghanaian winger Ibrahim Sadiq displayed an impressive performance in Hacken's 2-1 win against Malmo FF in the Swedish top-flight league.

Goals from Lars Larsen and Samuel Gustafsson ensured Hacken stretched their lead on top of the table to nine points as they urge closer to the league title.

According to a report by SvenskaFans.com, Ibrahim Sadiq was extremely good than all the Malmo players in the game.

"It might not really count as a mismatch but Ibrahim Sadiq had a game advantage on every light blue shirt that came close.

"He was simply better than the entire Malmö FF. It's been a long time since I've seen a player be so good in a match. If the Malmö players went hard at the back, Sadiq turned them away, if they didn't go up at the back, Sadiq came right back with speed".

"Poor Oscar Lewicki had no easy task trying to stop Sadiq in attack after attack. The 2-0 goal was an example of Sadiq's brilliance. It started with Sadiq being strong in his body and with good balance holding off a Malmö player outside Häcken's penalty area and then Sadiq drove the ball at a high but not too high pace and passed to an overlapping Rygaard who played in to Samuel who scored. It is five-plus efforts like this that make foreign clubs interested. Hope hope hope we get to keep Ibra. It can be magical to see Ibra play together with Benie Traore next season, then it will go away!

Ibrahim Sadiq was substituted in the 82nd minute and replaced by Blair Turgott.

The Ghanaian winger has scored seven goals in 17 appearances this season for Hacken.