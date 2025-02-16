Ibrahim Sannie Daara calls for transparency and fairness in Ghanaian Football

Former Ghana Football Association (GFA) Communications Director, Ibrahim Sannie Daara, has called for greater transparency and fairness in the management of Ghanaian football, stressing that these values are crucial for the sport’s development.

Daara expressed his concerns over the treatment of individuals who have made significant contributions to Ghana football, criticising what he described as biased and discriminatory practices.

“It’s painful, very painful, how people who have helped Ghana football are being treated badly. If we want football to grow, we must put things together and do the right things,” he said on Sports Nite on Asempa FM.

He also condemned the poor officiating in the domestic leagues, stating that inconsistent refereeing is a major hindrance to the game’s progress.

“The bad officiating we see in our leagues is unacceptable. Referees must be fair and professional in their duties. Football can’t develop when officiating is full of errors and bias,” he added.

Daara’s remarks add to the growing concerns about governance and officiating in Ghanaian football, with calls for urgent reforms to ensure fairness and credibility in the game.