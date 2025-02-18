Ibrahim Sannie Daara pleads with GFA to drop misconduct charges against Dr Paa Kwesi Nduom

Senior CAF Media Officer Ibrahim Saanie Daara has called on the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to reconsider its charges against Elmina Sharks owner, Dr. Paa Kwesi Nduom, following a violent incident at the Nduom Sports Stadium.

The match, held on Sunday, saw a penalty awarded to All Blacks, leading to an attack on the referee after the game ended 1-0 in favour of the away team.

Dr Nduom took to social media to criticize the officiating, which led to the GFA charging him for breaching Division One League regulations and the GFA Disciplinary Code.

The GFA also accused Dr Nduom of inciting violence among Elmina Sharks players, officials, and fans, which resulted in misconduct and brought the game into disrepute.

However, Daara, a former GFA spokesperson, stressed the importance of business figures like Dr Nduom in supporting the growth of football in Ghana.

He urged the GFA to reconsider its stance, emphasizing that it’s not always necessary to charge individuals in such situations.

Daara also noted that Dr Nduom attempted to calm the crowd on the pitch and suggested that patience and diplomacy should be exercised when handling such issues.

"We need people like Dr Paa Kwesi Nduom to invest in our game," he told Asempa FM.

"Regardless of what has happened, it shouldn't always be about charging people. I have heard an account that he even went on the pitch to calm the fans so let's exercise patience in terms of decision making.

"What if he gets angry and dissolves the team? He has his stadium and so the GFA should consider all these things.

"Any decision he makes will affect the Division One League and we should also remember that this is someone who has previously sponsored the Division One League.

"Maybe he is wrong but sometimes, we need diplomacy in resolving such issues," he added.

Dr. Nduom has been given until Wednesday, February 19, 2025, to formally respond to the charges.