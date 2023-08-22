Ibrahim Sulemana impresses in Cagliari's goalless draw against Torino

Ghanaian midfielder Ibrahim Sulemana showcased a standout midfield performance that left Cagliari fans and football analysts applauding his confident display in a goalless away match against Torino in Serie A on Sunday.

Even Italian tabloids, namely Tuttomercato and Centotrentuno, couldn't help but give high praises to Sulemana for his composed yet commanding presence in the midfield. Cagliarinew24.com went so far as to describe his performance as nothing short of "super."

Tuttomercato awarded Sulemana a rating of 7, highlighting, "He consistently maintains the team's high centre of gravity by pressing Torino players in their half. His dynamism and determination stood out. He displayed energy until the final moments of added time."

Centotrentuno was equally impressed, rating him at 7.5 and noting, "He's not a flashy player, but one of substance. He portrays himself as a versatile player with an above-average tactical sense. His running is purposeful and intelligent, with minimal confusion. He excelled in duels and showcased a consistent performance that illuminated the field."

Ibrahim Sulemana made the move to Cagliari in June from Hellas Verona, where he played a pivotal role in helping them maintain their position in the Italian Serie A last season. Under the trust of Cagliari manager Claudio Ranieri, Sulemana has secured a starting role in the team, further solidifying his promising trajectory.