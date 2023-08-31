Ibrahim Sunday identifies player exodus as key challenge for Ghanaian clubs

Former Ghana star Ibrahim Sunday has shed light on a prevailing issue that affects Ghanaian clubs.

Sunday, who transitioned to coaching after his illustrious playing career, pinpointed the exodus of players as a significant challenge that hampers the growth of clubs in the country.

In an interview with Accra-based Radio Gold, Sunday addressed the issue of players leaving the country for better opportunities abroad, which he believes contributes to the struggles of Ghanaian clubs.

"I don’t think it’s the only problem of Kotoko; it’s the whole club in Ghana because the exodus of players moving from Ghana to make some good living is affecting all the clubs in Ghana," Sunday emphasised. He expressed concern about the wider implications of player departures on the overall development of Ghanaian football.

Sunday, who was named the best player in Africa in 1971, spent nine seasons with Asante Kotoko and played a pivotal role in guiding the team to a continental title in 1970. Despite his legendary status as a player, he has also been involved in coaching, leading the Porcupine Warriors to the African Cup of Champions (now the CAF Champions League) title in 1983 after retiring from professional football.

The former African football star also holds the distinction of being the first-ever African footballer to appear in the Bundesliga. As a coach, he achieved further success by leading Ivory Coast's Africa Sports to victory in the African Cup Winners' Cup (now the CAF Confederation Cup).