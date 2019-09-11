GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Watch Live Matches

Find out more

Featured Articles

Featured Videos

Ibrahim Tanko dedicates CAF U23 Nations Cup qualification to Ghanaians

Published on: 11 September 2019
Ibrahim Tanko dedicates CAF U23 Nations Cup qualification to Ghanaians
Ibrahim Tanko

Black Meteors coach Ibrahim Tanko has dedicated Tuesday's 'unexpected' 1-0 win over Algeria to a spot in the finals of the 2019 Africa U23 Cup of Nations.

Bookmakers had written off the chances of the team after a beige first leg performance last Friday in the come-from-behind 1-1 draw at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The Meteors advanced 2-1 on aggregate and will join hosts Egypt, South Africa, Zambia, Cameroon, Ivory Coast, Nigeria and  Mali for the tournament

Ghana will be playing in the tournament-which serves as a Tokyo 2020 Olympics Games qualifier-for the first time having missed out on the previous two tournaments in 2011 (Morocco) and 2015 (Senegal).

''This win is not for only them [Black Meteors players] and technical team. It's for Ghana as a whole.'' the former Cameroon assistant coach said.

The 2019 CAF U23 Cup of Nations will run from 8-22 November with the top three countries qualifying for the Tokyo 2022 Olympic Games.

Do you have information you want to share with Ghanasoccernet? Here’s how

Comments