Ibrahim Tanko dedicates CAF U23 Nations Cup qualification to Ghanaians

Black Meteors coach Ibrahim Tanko has dedicated Tuesday's 'unexpected' 1-0 win over Algeria to a spot in the finals of the 2019 Africa U23 Cup of Nations.

Bookmakers had written off the chances of the team after a beige first leg performance last Friday in the come-from-behind 1-1 draw at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The Meteors advanced 2-1 on aggregate and will join hosts Egypt, South Africa, Zambia, Cameroon, Ivory Coast, Nigeria and Mali for the tournament

Ghana will be playing in the tournament-which serves as a Tokyo 2020 Olympics Games qualifier-for the first time having missed out on the previous two tournaments in 2011 (Morocco) and 2015 (Senegal).

''This win is not for only them [Black Meteors players] and technical team. It's for Ghana as a whole.'' the former Cameroon assistant coach said.

The 2019 CAF U23 Cup of Nations will run from 8-22 November with the top three countries qualifying for the Tokyo 2022 Olympic Games.