Ibrahim Tanko fancies Accra Lions' chances of escaping relegation

Accra Lions tactician, Ibrahim Tanko says his side still stand a chance to escape the drop on the final day of the season.

Lions lost narrowly to Asante Kotoko at the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday evening in the penultimate round of matches.

Solomon Sarfo Taylor's header was the difference to ensure The Porcupine Warriors returned to Kumasi with all three points.

Despite beating the main title contenders this season, Lions are not entirely safe as they are in 13th position with 44 points.

They cannot afford to drop points in their final game of the season to avoid the drop.

Tanko is optimistic about the chances of his team to extend their stay in the top flight.

He told StarTimes: "We still have a chance. We have one game to play so definitely we are going to work on it and see what will happen. We are going to do our homework well and then go and play against Bibiani (GoldStars) and hopefully we will get our points there."

By Suleman Asante