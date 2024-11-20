Ibrahim Tanko highlights financial implications related to Otto Addo’s potential dismissal

Ibrahim Tanko has warned against firing Black Stars coach Otto Addo following Ghana’s atrocious run of form.

After failing to secure a place in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) disgruntled fans have mounted pressure on authorities to act swiftly to improve the Black Stars including the possible sack of Otto Addo whom many have labeled as not good enough to lead the Black Stars.

However, Tanko has highlighted the need to be mindful of such a decision emphasize the financial obligation that comes with sacking a coach who a three-year contracts a few months ago.

“He just signed a three-year contract - if you sack him, you'll have to pay. Plus, there's no guarantee that the next coach will make an immediate impact,” he told Flashscore.

Otto Addo was given the long-term contract with the aim of rebuilding a solid team to compete at the highest level following Ghana’s dismal show at the 2023 AFCON.

However, after a promising start which saw the four-time African champions secure crucial victories in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers the team have failed to win any of their last six games (all AFCON qualifiers) much to the chargrin of Ghanaians.

Meanwhile, the Black Stars are hoping to bounce back in the World Cup qualifiers.