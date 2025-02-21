Ibrahim Tanko: I hope there will be no more hooliganism going forward

The head coach of Medeama Sporting Club, Ibrahim Tanko is hoping that incidents of violence and hooliganism will no longer happen in Ghana football following the death of Francis Frimpong, popularly known as Nana Pooley.

Nana Pooley, a staunch supporter of Asante Kotoko was stabbed to death three weeks ago during the Week 19 game against Nsoatreman FC in the Ghana Premier League.

Since the incident occurred in Nsoatre, the Ghana Premier League has been on hold.

This weekend, the Ghana FA has made arrangements for Round 16 games in the MTN FA Cup to be played.

Speaking ahead of Medeama’s game against PAC Academy, coach Ibrahim Tanko noted that he hopes everyone has learned from the death of Nana Pooley and will do away with acts of hooliganism going forward.

“I’m happy that football is coming back after the very unfortunate incident of Pooley’s death and I hope we have learnt something out of it and the people have to know that football is sports. We have to take hooliganism out of it. I hope everyone has learned something out of it so that our football will be clean,” coach Tanko said.

The MTN FA Cup Round 16 clash between Medeama SC and PAC Academy will be played on Sunday, February 23.