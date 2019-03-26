Ibrahim Tanko names strong starting XI against Gabon as Tekpertey replaces Benjamin Tetteh in attack

Paderbon striker Bernard Tekpertey will replace Benjamin Tetteh in today's starting line-up as the Black Meteors take on the Panthers of Gabon in the second leg of the U-23 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.

Ghana will be heading into this game with a four-goal advantage from the first leg in today’s encounter.

Head coach Ibrahim Tanko maintains his starting 11 with the exception of Benjamin Tetteh who has been replaced by Bernard Tekpertey.

The Paderbon striker scored in the second goal of the game in the first leg at the Accra Sports Stadium.

On the starting line-up Inter Allies goalkeeper Kwame Baah keeps his place after a deserving clean sheet in the first leg.

In the defense Tanko maintains his central pair of Zakaria Fuseini and Musah Nuhu and they will be assisted by Kingsley Fobi and Gideon Mensah.

Skipper of the side Yaw Yeboah, Simon Zibo, Joseph Paintsil and Osmanu Bukari will operate in the middle as well as orchestrate the attacks for the strikers.

Kwabena Owusu and Bernard Tekpertey will lead the attack for Ghana in this game.

Kick off is at 2:30pm

Below is the starting line-up for the team: Kwame Baah, Gideon Mensah, Kingsley Fobi, Zakaria Fuseini, Musah Nuhu, Simon Zibo, Yaw Yeboah, Joseph Paintsil, Osmanu Bukari, Kwabena Owusu and Benard Tekpetey.