Ibrahim Tanko optimistic 'good' pre-tournament preparation will yield good results for Black Meteors

Black Meteors head coach Ibrahim Tanko is optimistic about his team's chances in the U-23 Africa Cup of Nations following their successful training tour.

The team camped for months at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence in Prampram before flying to Egypt to intensify preparations ahead of the tournament which is being held in Morocco.

Ghana managed a 1-1 against Egypt's U-23 side before beating Zamalek 4-1 in their final preparatory game.

Tanko believes the team have had enough preparations which could enable them to reach their desired target.

“Our target is to qualify to the Olympic Games but of course, there is a trophy at stake so we want to win it too”.

“Our preparations have been good. We started in Ghana and went to Egypt. Our objective is to qualify and to win the ultimate”, Coach Tanko said ahead of the team's first game on Sunday against Congo.

Ghana will face Congo on Sunday in their opening match as they target a first-three finish in order get a place in the next Olympic Games to be held in Paris next year.

Ghana last played in the Olympic Games in 2004 which was held in Athens.