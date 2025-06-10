Ibrahim Tanko praises Medeama’s supportive environment after first season

Medeama coach Ibrahim Tanko has expressed only positive sentiments about his time at the club following the conclusion of the season over the weekend.

In an interview with Medeamaa 92.9 FM on Tuesday, Tanko described his experience at the Tarkwa-based club as fulfilling, praising the collaborative working environment and the support he has received from all levels of the organisation.

“I have enjoyed my working relationship with everyone at Medeama this half-season as head coach,” he said. “From the Club President, Mr. [Moses] Armah, with whom I share a long-standing relationship, to the management, the technical team led by coach Adotey, the players, and the supportersâ€”everyone has welcomed me warmly here in Tarkwa.”

Tanko took over as head coach in January 2025 on a two-and-a-half-year contract, succeeding interim coach and technical director Evans Adotey, who had temporarily replaced Serbian coach Nebojsa Kapor.

His appointment marked a new chapter for the club. Although Medeama finished the season in 8th place, the former Black Stars assistant coach believes the foundation laid in recent months is strong and can be built upon.

Medeama’s management remains confident in Tanko’s ability to lead the team forward.