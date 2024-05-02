Ibrahim Tanko proud of Accra Lions players for securing first-ever win against Hearts of Oak

Accra Lions manager Ibrahim Tanko has expressed pride in his players following their 1-0 triumph against Hearts of Oak on Wednesday afternoon.

The Accra-based club secured the victory over their city rivals at the Accra Sports Stadium in a Week 28 clash of the Ghana Premier League season.

This win marks the first time Accra Lions have defeated the Ghanaian giants in any competitive encounter.

Despite an impressive start and numerous chances created by Hearts of Oak in the first half, they failed to capitalise, allowing Accra Lions to secure victory with Ibrahim Issa's goal in the 56th minute.

Speaking to StarTimes after the match, coach Ibrahim Tanko lauded his players for their stellar performance in securing all three points.

"The boys did well from the first half. Before the game, I said there is always a first time, and the way we are playing this season, definitely, we can beat any team. So, I congratulate the boys," remarked Coach Ibrahim Tanko.

"The Premier League is not easy, but I think this year the boys are doing well, and I commend them," he added.

With this victory over Hearts of Oak, Accra Lions have now risen to third place on the Ghana Premier League table.

Meanwhile, Hearts of Oak currently occupy the 12th position after 28 games and will be looking to bounce back in their upcoming fixtures.

The 2020/21 champions have endured a dismal run of form, suffering five defeats in their last six games.

Their next challenge will be against Berekum Chelsea on Saturday, where they hope to turn their fortunes around.