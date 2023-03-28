Ibrahim Tanko qualifies Ghana to back-to-back AFCON U-23

Black Meteors Ibrahim Tanko has masterminded the team's qualification to back-to-back Africa U-23 Cup of Nations tournaments.

The Black Meteors secured their spot in the 2023 tournament with a 1-0 win over Algeria on Tuesday, following their successful qualification in 2019.

Tanko's leadership and tactical acumen have been instrumental in the team's success. He has demonstrated his ability to build a cohesive team and develop young players, helping to identify and nurture talent within Ghana's football community.

Under his guidance, the Black Meteors have shown progress, with a string of impressive performances in international tournaments. Tanko's ability to motivate his players and instil a winning mentality has been key to the team's success.

Tanko's achievement is a testament to his dedication and hard work as a coach. He has proven himself to be a valuable asset to Ghanaian football, and his success with the Black Meteors could pave the way for future success for the country's national teams.

Tanko is optimistic that this time in Morocco, his team will secure qualification to the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, having missed out on Tokyo Games last time after a penalty shootout heartbreak.