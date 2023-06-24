Ibrahim Tanko to learn from 2019 experience ahead of U-23 AFCON

Black Meteors Head Coach Ibrahim Tanko says he has an idea of how the upcoming U-23 AFCON will pan out due to his experience in the competition.

Ghana will play their opening game on Sunday against Congo at Prince Moulay Abdullah Stadium in Rabat as they aim to finish in the first three of the tournament to make it to the Olympic Games to be held in Paris next year.

Tanko led the team to a fourth-place finish in the last edition narrowly missing out on the Olympic Games which was held in Tokyo in 2020.

However, he believes he can learn from that experience and march Ghana a step further.

“Our target is to qualify for the Olympic Games but of course, there is a trophy at stake so we want to win it too”.

“Our preparations have been good. We started in Ghana and went to Egypt. Our objective is to qualify and to win the ultimate”, Coach Tanko said at the pre-match conference on Saturday, June 24, 2023.

“I was at the last edition of this competition in Egypt so I have an idea how it's going to be. All the teams deserve to be here and I think it’s going to be a very good tournament”, he added.

The Black Meteors drew 1-1 with Egypt U23 and beat Zamalek 4-1 in two pre-tournament friendlies during the team’s stay in Egypt.

In subsequent group matches, the Black Meteors will meet hosts Morocco and Guinea.