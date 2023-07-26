Ibrahim Yaro departs Medeama after outstanding 10-years

Defender Ibrahim Yaro has announced his departure from Medeama, bringing an end to a 10-year association during which he secured three major trophies and a personal accolade to cement his place as one of the best defenders in the club's history.

The versatile defender won the Ghana Premier League title, FA Cup and Super Cup.

His personal honours include being crowned Best Player for the Ghana FA Cup in the 2016-17 season.

The experienced right back joined Medeama in 2013 from Dawhyenia United Dawhyenia United, impressing with his professional touch and work ethics.

The consummate professional spent a season on loan at USL Championship side Colorado Switchbacks in 2019 alongside side now former teammate Kwasi Donsu.

Club President Moses Armah said:

"Yaro has demonstrated that he is a top professional, loyal and committed to Medeama over the 10-year period. To play for this club and for this number of years, makes him special,"

"He will always be remembered for being one of the best defenders to have graced the pitch for the club in Tarkwa.

"He has been a great ambassador and we wish him genuinely well in his future endeavour."

Ibrahim Yaro said:

"Life is a beautiful journey and within the journey there are a lot of lessons to be learnt along the way.. and wherever the directions of the journey call life takes you, one must be appreciated."

Therefore I will like to take this opportunity to say a very big thank you to everyone at Medeama Sporting Club, especially president Moses Armah and his wife Mrs. Rose Linnet Osei Bonsu, the management, technical team, playing body,the amazing and beautiful supporters of the club, as well as the good people of Tarkwa.

"That the time has come to end my stay here with the club. (10years wooow) which I’m much grateful.

"Our memories and the good time we had together will forever be remembered regardless of everything.

"Good luck to the entire team for their upcoming championship competition and the coming season as well. #never give up as the motto say."