Ibrahim Zubairu excited to score in Belgrade derby as Partizan draw with Red Star in six-goal thriller

Ghanaian forward Ibrahim Zubairu has reacted after scoring in the thrilling Belgrade derby between Partizan and Red Star at the Red Star Stadium.

The former Ghana youth international opened the scoring after an electric start to the game, firing home after eight minutes.

Zubairu lasted 52 minutes before he was replaced in the 52nd minute as the game ended 3-3.

He posted after the game: "God's plan."

Meanwhile, the game exploded to life after the break when Senegalese forward Cherif Ndiaye scored twice in the space of five minutes.

Partzan Belgrade levelled on the hour mark through Stefan Kovac but Red Star restored their lead three minutes later through Mirko Ivanic.

Late in injury time Nemanja Nikolic converted from the spot to end an entertaining derby in Serbia.

Zubairu, who joined Partizan in the summer transfer window, has netted eight goals and delivered three assists in 22 matches in the Serbian Superliga this season.