GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
EN
South Africa
India
Ghana
Nigeria
Kenya
Uganda
Zambia
Tanzania
Ethiopia
Bangladesh
Philippines
UK
Liberia
Sri-Lanka
Ghana's No. 1

Ibrahim Zubairu excited to score in Belgrade derby as Partizan draw with Red Star in six-goal thriller

Published on: 27 February 2025
Ibrahim Zubairu excited to score in Belgrade derby as Partizan draw with Red Star in six-goal thriller

Ghanaian forward Ibrahim Zubairu has reacted after scoring in the thrilling Belgrade derby between Partizan and Red Star at the Red Star Stadium. 

The former Ghana youth international opened the scoring after an electric start to the game, firing home after eight minutes.

Zubairu lasted 52 minutes before he was replaced in the 52nd minute as the game ended 3-3.

He posted after the game: "God's plan."

Meanwhile, the game exploded to life after the break when Senegalese forward Cherif Ndiaye scored twice in the space of five minutes.

Partzan Belgrade levelled on the hour mark through Stefan Kovac but Red Star restored their lead three minutes later through Mirko Ivanic.

Late in injury time Nemanja Nikolic converted from the spot to end an entertaining derby in Serbia.

Zubairu, who joined Partizan in the summer transfer window, has netted eight goals and delivered three assists in 22 matches in the Serbian Superliga this season.

 

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more