ICC on StarTimes: Atletico Madrid vs Juventus- There is life after Griezmann

Although Benfica have already been crowned as the winner of the 2019 International Champions Cup tournament, there is still plenty to play for when Atlético Madrid face Juventus in the final match on Saturday.

A win for Atlético would see the club from the Spanish capital move to second place in the table, while Juventus would join Atlético on five points with a victory.

The Spanish club have already grabbed their share of international headlines at the ICC when they thrashed city-rivals Real Madrid 7-3 in an earlier match.

What makes that result even more remarkable is that many people were expecting Atlético to struggle without their star player Antoine Griezmann, who moved to Barcelona.

But undoubtedly Atlético spent the money they received from Barcelona wisely, investing 126 million Euros in Portuguese ‘Wunderkind’ Joao Felix.

The 19-year-old needed very little time to show that he could well be the player to take over from the Frenchman – scoring against Real and giving two assists.

And then, of course, Atlético have a certain Diego Costa, who scored four times against Real before they could reply. There is, however, some doubt whether the striker will be able to play against Juventus as he was red carded against Real and received a one-match suspension, though Atlético have appealed against that.

Juventus will certainly be no push-overs, as they look to register their first win of this year’s ICC. The game will also provide a match-up between the two superstars of Portuguese football in Cristiano Ronaldo and Felix.

Felix has been compared to Ronaldo, who is nearing the end of his career, but Atlético coach Diego Simeone has been quick to shut that discussion down.

"No, I don't think Joao Felix is like Cristiano.

"The reality is that he has a good game to observe. I've enjoyed watching him since he arrived. He has vision and good control going forward, which speaks well for his age and how he plays and how he reads the game.

"We are going to add situations to help him grow and become a better and stronger player in the way everyone thinks he will,” the Argentine coach told reporters.

Football fans throughout Africa will be able to see the game live as it is being broadcast exclusively on the StarTimes WorldFootball channel.

The match between the two giants of European club football is being played in the 50,000-seater Friends Arena in Stockholm and offers Swedish football fans a first glimpse of the prestigious ICC championship.

The naming rights to the stadium, which hosts the Swedish national team, were sold to a local bank, which in turn decided to name it after a non-profit organisation against school bullying.

Peter Auf der Heyde

Peter Auf der Heyde is an award-winning football journalist and author, who covers the big European leagues. As a South African by birth, he is particularly interested in the African connection within European football and has covered 12 consecutive Africa Cup of Nations tournaments live. Formerly head of sport at the English service of the German Press Association, he is one of the leading Bundesliga experts.

Auf der Heyde played professionally for Bosmont Chelsea in the South African top flight and now spends his time migrating between South Africa, Germany and the UK.