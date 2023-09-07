Iconic Andre Ayew to lead Ghana to 2023 Africa Cup of Nations 

Andre Ayew, the captain of the Ghana national football team, will lead the Black Stars to a third Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament to be staged in Cote d'Ivoire next year.

Ghana sealed qualification after beating Central African Republic 2-1 in the final group game at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on September 7, 2023.

Ayew who was invited to the team despite without a club played a key role as the Black Stars secured a 10th consecutive qualification to the tournament.

Ayew who was named captain of the Black Stars in 2019 by former coach Kwesi Appiah and has led the team to two AFCON tournaments in Egypt and Cameroon (2021).

The former Swansea star holds the record for the most appearances for the Black Stars with 114 games and 24 goals.

Ayew holds the record as Ghana's leading top scorer in the competition after getting a 10th goal in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations against Gabon at the Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo in Cameroon.

He made his debut for the Ghana national team in August 2007 under former coach Claude Le Roy and was named to the Ghana squad to play in the 2008 Africa Cup of Nations.

Ayew hopes to win a trophy with the Black Stars, be it at the World Cup or Africa Cup of Nations.

He has played for the Black Stars 108 times in the 15 years he has been with the team but has not won any major trophies.

The attacking midfielder suggests he will not be satisfied until he lands either the Africa Cup of Nations title or the prestigious World Cup