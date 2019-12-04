Iconic Ex-German captain Lothar Matthäus to join StarTimes Bundesliga Legends Tour in Ghana

World Cup winning captain Lothar Matthäus will visit Accra from 15-18 December 2019 as part of the Bundesliga Experience in Ghana, in partnership with StarTimes.

Germany’s most capped footballer will take part in a three-day visit where he will share his football experience, embark on many activities with football fans and meet key stakeholders from Ghanaian football.

During his trip, he will encourage young talented football players and coaches at the Bundesliga Football School which will also be held in Accra.

The Bundesliga Football School, targeted at developing and promoting young talent, will take place in Accra from 14-18 December 2019. It is a partnership project between Deutsche Fußball Liga (DFL) and StarTimes, the official broadcaster of the German Bundesliga in all Sub-Saharan Africa.

Matthäus will also attend a Bundesliga VIP match viewing party with dignitaries and football fans. This event will give guests the opportunity to win exclusive prizes whilst also creating unforgettable memories with other former Ghanaian players from the Bundesliga.

In addition to this, the seven-time Bundesliga winner, European champion, a FIFA World Player of the Year and a World Cup winner will take to the studios of Max TV in Accra to analyze the live action from Match Day 16 of the Bundesliga.

Mrs. Akofa Banson, Head of marketing for StarTimes Ghana, said: "We are very excited to welcome Lothar Matthäus, a global footballing legend, to Ghana. This will provide a fantastic opportunity for fans to physically experience the Bundesliga. They will get to enjoy ‘Football As It’s Meant To Be’ through these unique events and activities with one of the league’s greatest ever stars, who, over the years, provided so much excitement through his tantalizing skill and passion for the game.

"As the Bundesliga's official broadcaster in Ghana, StarTimes will continue to offer the best matches from the league and give Ghanaians much more to cherish this festive season."

“We will continue to improve our brand, offer more value to our customers and contribute our quota to the growth of Ghana Football.”