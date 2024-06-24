I'd love to play for Kotoko, says Bofoakwa Tano forward Saaka Dauda

Bofoakwa Tano captain Saaka Dauda has expressed his desire to join Asante Kotoko following his team's relegation and their loss in the FA Cup final.

Despite Bofoakwa Tano's demotion from the Ghana Premier League, Dauda was one of the standout performers for the Sunyani-based club in the recently concluded season.

The 24-year-old forward netted eight goals in 32 appearances, making him one of the most sought-after attackers in the Ghanaian top-flight.

Bofoakwa Tano finished 17th in the league, resulting in their relegation. They also reached the FA Cup final but were defeated on penalties by Nsoatreman SC on Sunday, highlighting the need for significant rebuilding.

In an interview with Kumasi-based Akoma FM, Dauda confirmed ongoing discussions with Asante Kotoko. He expressed his openness to joining the club, recognizing it as a significant opportunity.

“Yes, as of now, I have spoken with no one from Hearts but have received calls from Asante Kotoko. Kotoko is a big team, so I would really love to play for them,” Dauda stated. “Looking at the players, board, and owner, it is clear that this is a great team, and if the deal is completed, I will be grateful to God for providing me with such a big platform. However, I still have two years left on my contract, so Kotoko and Bofoakwa will need to come to an agreement before I can join.”

Asante Kotoko are eager to bolster their attacking lineup after recently parting ways with 18 players, signaling a significant squad overhaul. Dauda's potential addition is seen as a key move to enhance the team's performance in the new season.

With his proven goal-scoring ability and impressive performance despite Bofoakwa Tano's struggles, Dauda's transfer to Kotoko could be a pivotal development in the upcoming Ghana Premier League season.