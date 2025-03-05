If Accra and Baba Yara Stadiums are unfit, where will Black Stars play? – Mickey Charles questions GFA

Former President of Techiman City Football Club, Charles Ntim, popularly known as Mickey Charles has raised concerns over the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Club Licensing Department's stance on Accra Sports Stadium and Baba Yara Stadium.

According to him, if these venues are deemed unfit for Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko, then the same standard should apply to the Black Stars.

"If Accra Sports Stadium and Kumasi Sports Stadium are not fit for purpose, what about the other stadia?" he questioned.

Charles pointed out the inconsistency in allowing Dreams FC, owned by GFA President Kurt Okraku, to play at Tuba Park despite its artificial turf, which FIFA discourages.

"The question I am asking is, if Accra Sports Stadium and Kumasi Sports Stadium are not fit for purpose, where will the Black Stars play their World Cup qualifiers?" he asked.

He further challenged the logic behind barring Hearts of Oak from using the Accra Sports Stadium if FIFA and CAF have approved it for international matches.

"If FIFA and CAF have accepted Accra Sports Stadium for games, why can't Hearts of Oak play there? That is what I don’t understand," he told Peace FM, as monitored by Ghanasoccernet.com