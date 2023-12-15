IF Elfsborg manager Jimmy Thelin hails new signing Terry Yegbe

IF Elfsborg manager Jimmy Thelin believes that Ghanaian defender Terry Yegbe will fit in nicely with the Swedish club.

Yegbe, 22, signed a long-term contract with the Swedish club this week, committing himself to the team until 2028.

Thelin praised Yegbe's abilities, citing his quickness, strength, and accuracy in his long passes.

"Terry is a player with impressive speed, power, and precision in his long passing game. Combined with his strength and athletic ability, we believe Terry will integrate into the squad in a very good way," Thelin said in a statement released by the club.

Yegbe began his career at Kickers FC in his hometown before joining WAFA (West African Football Academy) in the Ghana Premier League at the age of 17.

He later moved to Vision FC in Accra, where he spent two seasons before moving to Finland to join SJK in the Finnish top league.

Yegbe also represented Ghana's U23 national team during the African Championship in Morocco this summer, starting in all three of the team's matches.

After two successful seasons in Finland, Yegbe has now joined IF Elfsborg, where he is expected to bolster the team's defence. Thelin is confident that Yegbe's skills and experience will make him a valuable asset to the team.