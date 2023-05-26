If I score my first, the rest will flow - Hearts of Oak's Albert Eonde determined to end barren spell

Hearts of Oak striker Albert Eonde has expressed his determination to end his goalscoring drought in the Ghana Premier League urging fans to be patient as he continues to work on his weakness.

The Cameroonian forward joined the Phobians from Zimbabwean club Platinum FC but has failed to replicate his form in his new team.

The 24-year-old forward is currently on a 13-game barren streak which has evoked displeasure among the fanbase.

However, Eonde is confident he will find his feet soon hoping to get at least one goal which he believes will pave the way for many more.

“What I can say is that I won’t give any excuse. I’ve been scoring goals in my previous teams and I came here to do the same job.

“For the goals, the breakthrough will come and it will change everything. I always have the pressure whenever I get to the pitch to give my best to the team. Sometimes is not just about the goal but I put the team before me,” Albert in an interview with Ghanasportspage.com.

He also indicated that he is greatly concerned about the result of the entire team and not necessarily his individual achievements.

“Scoring without winning is unnecessary. I will keep on working until I get it right. I won’t make any promises but when the breakthrough comes it will change everything and boost my confidence level. I just need that one goal for the rest to flow.

“I have done it before and I believe can still do it. Is all about adopting and coping for everything to flow,” he added.

Hearts have significantly missed the presence of prolific strikers in their campaign with center-back Caleb Amankwah emerging as their top scorer so far with four goals in the Ghana Premier League.

The 2020-21 champions are currently seventh on the table with 45 points after 31 matches.