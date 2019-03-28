If Kevin takes steps to apologze, I will invite him- Kwesi Appiah

Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah has reiterated that if Kevin Prince Boateng apologizes to the nation for the debacle of Brazil, he will invite him to the Black Stars.

Ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt this summer, many have called for the return of the the Barcelona forward following his form with US Sassuolo before moving to Spain.

However, coach Kwesi Appiah is demanding an alpology to invite the 32-year old.

“This issue has got to do with the white paper of the Dzamefe Commission," he said. “They were asked to apologize to the nation before they can be invited to the national team," Appiah added.

“I have said that he is a good player because when I took over he was playing for Sassuolo.

“I have also said that if he takes the step to apologize I will have the opportunity to invite him.

“Then he can play for all Ghanaians to assess him to see if he can help us or not.

“If this isn’t done earlier and we finish playing all our games before the Afcon then it will be very difficult to give him a call up,” he told journalists after Ghana’s international firmly with Mauritania."