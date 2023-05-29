"If there's an opportunity to explore I will take it"- Kamaldeen Sulemana opens up on Southampton future

Ghana winger Kamaldeen Sulemana has revealed that he will be exploring other opportunities following Southampton's demotion to the English Championship.

The 21-year-old netted a brace in the final game of the season as the Saints held Liverpool at St Mary's.

"I felt so relieved. It was hard mentally to wait that long but I'm glad I finally got off the mark," a relieved Sulemana told BBC Radio after the game.

His future at Southampton remains in doubt despite joining the club only in January.

“I'm ready for whatever's next. If I stay, I'll stay and help the team bounce back. If there's an opportunity to explore I will take it," continued Sulemana.

The former Stade Rennais player scored two goals and provided an assist in 18 matches for the club.

Kamaldeen Sulemana is expected to be on the radar of clubs in the topflight due to his enormous talent and pace.