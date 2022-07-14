“If we continue like this we will win every match” - AS Roma striker Felix Afena-Gyan on Sunderland win in pre-season

AS Roma striker Felix Afena-Gyan was impressed by the club's 2-0 pre-season friendly win over Sunderland.

The young attacker was on fire, helping the Italians to a 2-0 victory in their first pre-season friendly match.

Afena-Gyan scored the first goal for Jose Mourinho's team against the English club and set up the second, which Zaniolo scored.

"It was a good match. We played as a team and had a great mentality. If we continue like this we will win every game. I will do my best by scoring, trying to take every opportunity that comes my way. I will continue to train hard," he told reporters after the game.

Gyan committed his future to the Italian club last week, signing a new four-year contract.

Afena-Gyan broke into Roma's first team last season and has since impressed, prompting the club to extend his contract.

However, Afena-Gyan has been linked with a transfer to Premier League side Crystal Palace this summer.