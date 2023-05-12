If we win the FA Cup, we are going to Africa - King Faisal assistant coach

King Faisal FC's assistant coach, Godwin Ablordey, has expressed the club's desire to play in Africa and assured fans that they are prepared to represent Ghana in the intercontinental club competition next season.

The assistant coach made this known ahead of the MTN FA Cup semi-final clash against Nsoatreman FC.

Ablordey revealed that King Faisal's ultimate goal is to win the FA Cup and play in Africa

"If we win the FA Cup, we are going to Africa. I can assure you," he said.

The assistant coach emphasized that although King Faisal is focused on the Ghana Premier League, the club is also committed to winning the MTN FA Cup semi-final against Nsoatreman FC.

"We are thinking about the League more. We will manage the team and make one or two changes. Whatever the case, we are going to beat them," he said.

The semi-final between King Faisal and Nsoatreman FC is set to take place on Sunday at the Len Clay Stadium in Obuasi. The winner of the match will face either Skyy FC or Dreams FC in the final.

Despite their impressive run in the FA Cup, King Faisal are in danger of being relegated from the Ghana Premier League. They are hoping to win their remaining four games to stay.