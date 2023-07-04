“If you are not disciplined you cannot play football” – Kasim Mingle tells Nations FC players in first meeting

Newly appointed head coach of Nations FC, Kassim Mingle has in his first meeting with the players told them the most important quality he expects of them is discipline.

The Premier League newcomers officially named Mingle as their new head coach last week ahead of the 2023/24 Premier League season. The former Bechem United and Great Olympics gaffer has hit the ground running as he joined the team on Tuesday to commence their pre-season training.

The 66-year-old told the players: “The first important thing, we want discipline. When you are not disciplined you cannot play this team. It will be our first thing we are bringing here; discipline. If you are not disciplined, you cannot play football. You have to sacrifice for something. You understand me? Everybody should cooperate.”

Mingle guided the Hunters to a third place finish in the 2022/23 Premier league season.

By Suleman Asante