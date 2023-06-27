'If you are not good, everyone will know' - Jordan Ayew reveals his father's advice

Black Stars striker, Jordan Ayew has stated that his father told him it would be obvious in his career if he was not a good player.

The Crystal Palace forward was born to a former Black Stars captain Abedi Ayew 'Pele' who holds numerous accolades in Ghana, Africa and beyond.

Abedi Pele is a three-time African Footballer of the Year and a UEFA Champions League winner with Olympique Marseille.

His talent seems to have been passed on to his three male children who are all active footballers with Andre Ayew and Jordan making the waves for many years.

Jordan in an interview with Crystal Palace's official website stated that his father already made him aware that bad footballers cannot hide their poor qualities while good footballers like him always prove their worth whenever they are given the opportunity.

“My dad always said: ‘The football doesn’t lie. If you are no good, everyone will see you are no good. You just need to prove people wrong on the pitch.”

“That is what I have been trying to do since I was a child, to show I have my own qualities and I can be an important person to the country and the community.”