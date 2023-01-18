"If you believe, you can achieve"- Afena-Gyan reacts after leading Cremonese into Coppa Italia quarter-final

Ghana forward Felix Afena-Gyan has shared his excitement after starring in the Coppa Italia last 16 victory against Napoli.

The 19-year-old scored for Cremonese to force the game into extra-time before netting the match-winning penalty to send his club into the quarter-final.

Afena-Gyan congratulated his teammates and believes the Serie A strugglers can produce a fairytale story in the competition.

"A fantastic team effort tonight. Congratulations US Cremonese for qualifying to the next stage of the Coppa Italia. If we believe, we can achieve," he tweeted.

On Tuesday night, Charles Pikkel gave Cremonese the lead after 18 minutes, but Napoli responded in the 33rd minute through Juan Jesus before Giovanni Simeone gave the Italian giants the advantage three minutes later.

Nigeria forward Victor Osimhen came on in extra-time with his side chasing a winner but Ceremonese were resolute defensively, forcing the game to penalties.

With both sides levelled after three penalties, Stanislav Lobotka missed Napoli's fourth kick.

Osimhen levelled with Napoli's fifth kick before Afena-Gyan sent Cremonese through by sending the goalkeeper the wrong way.