IFK Göteborg chief Jonas Olsson speaks about future of Ghanaian pair Kasim, Sabah

IFK Göteborg sporting director Jonas Olsson has spoken about the future of Ghanaian duo Prosper Kasim and Lawson Sabah.

Kasim and Sabah were farmed out on loans to Mjällby AIF and Linköping City FC respectively.

The Ghanaian pair impressed heavily amid talks of loan extension by the two clubs.

And the club's sporting chief Jonas Olsson has spoken about the long-term future of the two Africans.

"They have done well in their clubs. We will appreciate whether we will continue to lend or sell. I've had some contacts with the clubs, but not the guys themselves. I'll talk to them," he said

"Absolutely. I've followed them a bit like that. And I have a good look at them before. We will see what they think and have a dialogue with the clubs. We'll see what happens."

The two players have a contract with the club until 2019.