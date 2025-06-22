IFK Gothenburg set to part ways with Ghanaian defender Rockson Yeboah

Swedish top-flight side IFK Gothenburg are expected to release Ghanaian centre-back Rockson Yeboah this summer after the player failed to meet expectations at the club.

Yeboah, who joined the club on a three-year deal from Young African Promises FC in August 2024, has struggled for playing time and is yet to feature for the first team in the ongoing 2025/26 Allsvenskan season. His lack of involvement has raised questions over his future, with club officials now set to make a decision.

Sporting director Hannes Stiller addressed the player’s situation in an interview with GP: “It’s problematic to be signed and not get to play. It’s not really good for anyone, and we have to review his situation, especially for his own sake. I understand that it's not that fun to be here and not get to play in the A-team for a year. We'll review his situation and see where it ends up.”

Yeboah, who previously had a stint with Greek side AEK Athens, now has a future that appears uncertain.