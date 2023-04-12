Ignatius Osei Fosu says GPL title not far from King Faisal

King Faisal coach Ignatius Osei Fosu has reiterated his ambition to try and win the ongoing Ghana Premier League.

Ignatius took charge of the Insha Allah boys last Wednesday just a few hours prior to the team's crucial encounter with Asante Kotoko after the dismissal of Jimmy Cobblah a few weeks ago.

He managed to earn a point in a 0-0 draw and proceeded to reach the semifinals of the FA Cup after beating league leaders Aduana Stars on penalties last Sunday.

Osei Fosu believes his presence will go a long way to help the team achieve more than they've envisaged. According to him, to snatch the league title from Aduana, the league leaders cannot be overruled as well.

"King Faisal takes Ignatius, three hours to a game and that becomes the talking point more than the game itself. Everybody talking about Ignatius means that I've already made a name for myself in Ghana football. If not for anything, I'm the most experienced young coach," he told 3Sports on GPL Express

"With all things being equal mathematically we can also win the league. Mathematically I think every team is relegation bound with the exception of Aduana."

King Faisal are now 10th on the league log with nine matches to end the season.