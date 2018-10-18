I'll always be Mourinho's No1 fan - Essien

Chelsea hero Michael Essien has reiterated his love for Jose Mourinho, insisting that the Manchester United manager will always stand as his favourite.

The former Ghana midfielder became Mourinho's Mr. Reliable during his two spells at Chelsea and their bond is still a close one.

And the 35-year-old told the Mirror: “As a player, he had a very big influence on me. He was the one who brought me to Chelsea and he took me with him to Madrid to play under him.

"There is such a great relationship between us. He is just a great manager and I know that he has been having a bit of a tough time in Manchester, but knowing him I think he is going to turn it around.

“I am backing him because I am still going to be his No.1 fan!

“I have to back him to turn things around and it is a difficult situation but I am sure that he can do it."