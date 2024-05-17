I’ll always thank the FA for believing in me – Ghana U-17 coach Laryea Kingston

Former Ghana international Laryea Kingston has commended the Ghana Football Association for entrusting him with the role of head coach for the men’s U-17 team, the Black Starlets.

Laryea faced a significant test in his international coaching career as he led the Black Starlets against Ivory Coast in the WAFU Zone B U17 Championship on Wednesday.

The former Hearts of Oak star showcased his coaching prowess by guiding the team to a resounding 5-1 victory in the tournament's opening match.

Addressing the media post-game, Laryea expressed heartfelt gratitude to the Ghana Football Association for their confidence in appointing him.

"I’ll always thank the FA for believing in me and calling me to come all the way from Denmark to take up the coaching of the team," Laryea emphasised.

"From the first day that I came to Ghana, my aim has been to change the narrative: That means qualifying the team to the AFCON, an objective that has eluded us since 2017," he added.

Ghana are set to face Benin in the second group game on Tuesday, May 21, 2024, at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium.

Kingston remains focused on securing Ghana's qualification to their first U-17 Africa Cup of Nations since 2017, with reaching the final in the WAFU tournament being a significant step towards that goal.