‘I’ll give my best to help Aberdeen FC’, says Ghanaian defender Emmanuel Gyamfi

Ghanaian defender Emmanuel Gyamfi has pledged to do his best to ensure his new club, Aberdeen FC, achieve success next season.

The Germany-born full-back signed for the Scottish Cup champions on Friday, June 6, and is expected to play a key role for the team when the new season begins.

Speaking in his first interview after completing his switch to Aberdeen FC, Emmanuel Gyamfi stressed his readiness to fight for the club throughout his stay with the side.

“I will give my best to help the team. I want to show the fans what I can do as this is a good club, and we all want to achieve even more than last season.

“It was nice to see all the fan celebrations after winning the cup. It motivates me to want to do it again as you can see how much they love Aberdeen,” Emmanuel Gyamfi said as quoted on the club’s website.

At Aberdeen FC, the 20-year-old has signed a four-year contract. He joins from Schalke 04, where he was groomed through the various youth teams.

“Highly rated German youth international Emmanuel Gyamfi has signed for the Dons.

“The versatile left-back joins on a four-year deal from Bundesliga 2 side FC Schalke 04 for an undisclosed fee and subject to international clearance and VISA formalities,” an official club statement from Aberdeen FC said on Friday.