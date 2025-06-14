‘I’ll leave it to Otto Addo to judge my Unity Cup performance’ – Christopher Bonsu Baah

Genk winger Christopher Bonsu Baah is keeping a measured perspective on his early appearances for the Black Stars, choosing not to self-evaluate his performances against Nigeria and Trinidad and Tobago in May’s Unity Cup.

The 20-year-old, who featured in both friendlies in London, believes it is up to the technical team, led by head coach Otto Addo, to judge his contributions on the pitch.

His lively displays in the two matches have sparked optimism about his potential to become a key figure in Ghana’s bid to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. But the highly-rated forward is maintaining a humble stance.

“I will leave everything to the coach because he was the one who was watching the game, so he has to tell me if I did well or I did not do well. But for me, I just give my all for the country and to help the nation,” he told Joy Sports.

At club level, Bonsu Baah has enjoyed a strong season with Genk in the Belgian Pro League. In 38 appearances, he scored three goals and registered five assists.

He also finished the campaign as the club’s second-highest player in terms of chances created and dribbles completed per game.