Ilves defender Baba Mensah not interested in personal glory

Ghanaian defender Baba Mensah says personal glory must take back seat for Ilves to triumph on all front this season.

The 25-year-old is enjoying another fabolous campaign in the Finish Veikkausliiga having being voted the Most Valuable Defender last term.

The former Inter Allies defender has set his eyes on achieving more for the club than personal glory.

" Thanks only for the encouragement, but I do not like to talk about my individual achievements. I am a small part of the team that will work best as a whole. I just try to be as prepared as possible in every game and situation," he said

"When I compare this to the previous, we have improved further. At the beginning of the season, we set hard goals without fear. We have left a clear mark on our expertise. Eurocup is already in place, but the medal is still in the final match.

"It's a really important match. Otherwise we are not just going to play but want and need a win. In the final game of the season, everything is on the field, Mensah promises."

He featured for the side as they beat HJK Helsinki 2-1 in the opening fixture of the playoffs over the weekend.