Ilyas Ansah adds speed power and goals to Union Berlin attack says club director Horst Heldt

Union Berlin have secured the signature of Ilyas Ansah, with club director Horst Heldt praising the 20-year-old’s pace, strength, and eye for goal as key traits the team had been missing.

The German-Ghanaian forward joins from SC Paderborn and is expected to immediately boost head coach Steffen Baumgart’s attacking options. Heldt expressed full confidence in the young talent’s readiness to make an impact in Kopenick.

“In Ilyas, we are getting a young but already very developed attacking player who performed consistently well last season. He brings pace, physicality and goal-scoring ability â€“ qualities we need in our game. We are convinced that he can take the next step with us and are delighted to welcome him to Union," said Horst Heldt, director of men’s professional football at Union Berlin.

Ansah stood out in the 2024/25 2. Bundesliga season, featuring in 33 of 34 games. He scored six goals and provided six assists, helping Paderborn stay in the promotion hunt until the final matchday.

Although Paderborn narrowly missed out on the play-off spot to SV Elversberg, Ansah’s form never dipped, making him one of the most sought-after young forwards in the league.