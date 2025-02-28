'I'm a big fan of Doku; I admire his dynamic and attacking style' – Man City youngster Claudio Echeverri

Promising Argentine midfielder, Claudio Echeverri, has officially joined Manchester City and expressed admiration for his new teammate, JÃ©rÃ©my Doku.

Echeverri, who signed with the club in January 2024, spent the past 13 months on loan at River Plate before making his move to the City Football Academy.

His impressive performance in the recent South American U20 Championship, where he netted six goals, has garnered attention.

In discussing his new teammates, Echeverri highlighted Doku's dynamic playing style that he enjoys watching.

“Yes, of course, I’ve watched them play,” Echeverri said of his new team-mates.

“I’m a big fan of Doku. As I said, I see myself in them. They’re very dynamic players, as we say in Argentina, “very spicy” with the ball.

“They always take on defenders and go forward every time they get the ball. The way they play is something to admire.”

Reflecting on his experience in the South American U20 Championship, Echeverri expressed satisfaction with his individual performance, despite Argentina finishing as runners-up to Brazil.