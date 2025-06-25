I’m a complete player – Ghana midfielder Kwasi Sibo

Ghana and Real Oviedo defensive midfielder Kwasi Sibo has declared himself as a complete player following a standout campaign in Spain.

The 27-year-old performed admirably in the recently concluded campaign, contributing significantly towards Real Oviedo’s promotion to the Spanish La Liga after 24-years.

Sibo joined Real Oviedo in July 2024 on a two-year deal and became an instant hit, making 42 appearances across competitions, scoring a goal and delivering an assists in the process.

While claiming to be a complete player, Sibo has declared his unwavering readiness to feature for the Black Stars.

“I have everything as a midfielder. I can hold the ball, track back and join attack. I understand the game and does what the coaches’ demand from me. I’m a complete player and that’s what makes me special everywhere I go”

“I love to work hard and that gives me enough stamina to do my job. Midfielders control the game. To play in the midfield, you have to understand the game, have stamina and patience. Playing all this while in Spain, I think I have learnt a lot and ready to play for the national team” he told Asempa FM in an interview.

With his current contract expiring in summer 2026, enterprising defensive midfielder is expected to play a huge role for Real Oviedo in the La Liga next season.