"I'm at only 60 percent of my capabilities"- Mohammed Salisu opens up on slow adaptation at AS Monaco

Black Stars defender, Mohammed Salisu has disclosed that he is yet to reach his peak form since moving to France to join AS Monaco.

The former Southampton centre-back has struggled with injuries, which ruled him out for most of last season.

Following his return from injury, he joined the Black Stars for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations but Ghana were eliminated at the group stage.

According to Salisu, he is working on getting to his best form as AS Monaco prepares to face Le Havre in Ligue 1 on Sunday.

"It is sometimes difficult to adapt to a new locker room. But here, everyone is nice and I was very welcomed and supported during my injury," he said.

"It’s a pleasure to be here and the integration has been easy. On a more personal level, I know I can play even better. I think I’m only at 60% of my capabilities. To reach my best level, I am training hard every day."