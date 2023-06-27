I’m beginning to feel appreciated by Ghanaians - Asamoah Gyan on Ghana Parliament eulogy

Former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan has expressed his newfound sense of peace after feeling disrespected for years.

The 37-year-old football legend recently announced his retirement after an illustrious two-decade-long career.

However, it was the recognition he received on the floor of Ghana's Parliament last week that truly touched his heart and made him realize the extent of the country's appreciation for his contributions.

Gyan, Ghana's all-time leading goal scorer, had never believed that the nation would celebrate him in such a manner until he witnessed the eulogies delivered in Parliament.

Members of Parliament took turns honouring the former Sunderland striker, acknowledging his significant achievements and impact on Ghanaian football.

During a courtesy call on Majority Chief Whip Frank Annoh-Dompreh, Gyan expressed his feelings of peace and contentment.

He revealed, "Before, I would say I had not been celebrated enough because there were lots of disrespect, and I felt like I was one of those individuals who put Ghana on the map. The masses can confirm that. But seeing what went on in Parliament, I am now beginning to understand, I'm beginning to feel appreciated by Ghanaians."

Gyan emphasised that the recognition from Parliament held deep meaning for him and helped him realize the extent of his impact.

He further stated, "I don't really care about what people say, but Parliament has confirmed, and I'm sure the masses also know in their hearts that I should be celebrated. I always say the numbers don't lie."

Throughout his career, Gyan scored record-breaking 51 goals for the Ghana national team. He also holds the distinction of being the highest-scoring African player in the history of the FIFA World Cup.