I'm being celebrated at last despite disrespect in the past - Asamoah Gyan

Former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan says he is finally at peace after years of being disrespected, adding that he never imagined the country would celebrate him until he was honored on the floor of Parliament last week.

The former Sunderland striker announced his retirement from playing football a few days ago capping off a two-decade career.

Gyan hung his boots on a high note as he finished as Ghana's all-time top scorer with 51 goals in 109 appearances while leading Africa's top scorers chart at the World Cup with six goals.

Following the announcement, Members of the Parliament of Ghana took turns recognising the former goal poacher.

Gyan who felt honoured by the gestures of the lawmakers said his heart is finally at peace during a courtesy call on Majority Chief Whip Frank Annoh-Dompreh.

“Before I’d say I had not been celebrated enough, because there were lots of disrespect and I feel like I am one of those guys who put Ghana on the map, the masses can confirm that but seeing what went on in Parliament, I am now beginning to understand, I’m beginning to feel appreciated by Ghanaians.

“I don’t really care about what people say but Parliament has confirmed and I’m sure the masses also know in their heart that I should be celebrated. I always say the numbers don’t lie”, Asamoah Gyan said.