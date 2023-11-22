'I'm confident that we won't lose in Egypt' - Medeama coach ahead of Al Ahly clash in CAF Champions League

Medeama coach Augustine Evans Adotey has expressed optimism ahead of his team's clash in the Group stage of the CAF Champions League against Al Ahly.

The Ghanaian champions will open their group stage campaign with the record holders as they travel to Egypt from Ghana to mark the historic moment.

While they have been identified clearly as underdogs, Evans Adotey is confident his team will get it right against the Egyptian side.

“We must make sure we advance to the quarterfinals because this is a league competition rather than a knockout round. Going into the Al Ahly match, I want to keep a clean sheet, attack and defend, and make sure I don't lose,” said Adotey on Akoma FM.

“I'm confident that we won't lose in Egypt, and I'm preparing my boys well to ensure that we return home with positive results. I firmly believe that we will play in the quarterfinals following the group stages, and nothing can threaten my confidence.”

Adotey after leading the Tarkwa-based team to glory in the 2022//23 Ghana Premier League has guided the team successfully in the preliminary stage of the CAF Champions League beating Remo Stars of Nigeria and Horoya from Guinea to get to this stage and is hoping to maintain their pace in the competition.