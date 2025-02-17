I’m considering quitting investing in Ghana football – Elmina Sharks owner Paa Kwesi Nduom

Owner and financier of Division One League side, Elmina Sharks, Dr Paa Kwesi Nduom, has hinted that he is considering quitting the running of the club.

His remarks follow after his side suffered a 1-0 defeat against Swedru All Blacks on Sunday, February 16 at the Nduom Sports Stadium.

However, Sharks players and officials reportedly attacked the referee and other match officials over the penalty call which resulted in the away side picking up all three points.

In an interview with GTV Sports+ in which he also fails to accept blame for his side's conduct, Nduom also revealed his plans to quit running the football club.

According to him, the operation of the club is not 'worth' it considering the challenges that come with it.

"I am considering whether to even continue on having this team as part of the league. It isn't worth it. I don't do it for money. I don't do it for anything else. We do it for opportunities," Dr Nduom said.

"We have players who are playing in Egypt and other places. They are doing well and have money. Do we have to suffer these sorts of indignities?" he quizzed.

Meanwhile, Elmina Sharks midfielder Jay Asamoah has been charged by the Ghana Football Association (GFA) following the chaos that erupted after the game.