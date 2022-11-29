"I'm done"- Ghana legend Sulley Muntari confirms retirement

Former Ghana midfielder Sulley Muntari has disclosed that he is done with football after a glittering career spanning almost two decades.

The 2010 UEFA Champions League winner recently ended his stay with Ghana Premier League side Hearts of Oak.

Muntari is yet to officially announce his retirement but claims he only returned to the game to fulfil his son's desire.

“I just did a few months with the local side. My son wanted me to play. I didn’t play for almost three years, then my son decided to ask me to go and play. I did that, but now I’m done!," he told Sky Sports.

The 38-year-old started his career in Ghana with Liberty Professionals before moving to Italy to play for Udinese.

He joined English Premier League side Portsmouth in 2007, winning the FA Cup with Pompey in 2008.

He returned to Italy to sign for Inter Milan, helping the Nerazurris win the UEFA Champions League in 2010 and was part of the treble winning team.

Muntari also played for AC Milan, Albacete in Spain and Hearts of Oak in Ghana.