I’m excited to see what Coach Kim Lars Bjorkegren can do for Black Queens – Jennifer Cudjoe

Black Queens midfielder, Jennifer Cudjoe has expressed her delight after taking part in the first training camp of new head coach, Kim Lars Bjorkegren.

Coach Kim Lars Bjorkegren was recently appointed the new head coach of the Ghana Black Queens, replacing highly-rated Swiss tactician Nora Hauptle.

The new coach on Monday wrapped up his first training camp with the Black Queens at the end of a training tour in Morocco.

Speaking on the new coach, Jennifer Cudjoe noted that she is excited to see what Kim Lars Bjorkegren can do for the Black Queens.

“It’s been really good for now. From what I’ve seen coming back into the team and working with the coach, it’s definitely a good thing for us and I’m excited to see what he can do for our team and individually as well. It’s been a great step for us,” Cudjoe told the media team of the Ghana FA.

Although coach Kim Lars Bjorkegren lost his first game in charge of the Black Queens to Morocco’s Atlas Lionesses, he is confident the team has a bright future.

He has vowed to monitor more players and select the best players for the next assignment.